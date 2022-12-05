70º

VIDEO: Coyote attacks toddler, tries to drag her away

Father saves 2-year-old from coyote in Los Angeles

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

CA: Ring camera shows coyote attack 2-year-old girl in front of house in Los Angeles Friday

LOS ANGELES – A 2-year-old had to get rabies shots after she was attacked Friday by a coyote in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Surveillance cameras show a coyote running up to the toddler while the girl’s father is grabbing something from their vehicle.

The coyote bites down on the girl’s leg and drags her, face down, along the sidewalk as she starts screaming.

That’s when the girl’s father realizes what’s going on and runs over to scare the coyote.

He grabs his daughter, screams at the coyote and throws something at it before it eventually runs off.

The girl’s parents, Shira and Ariel Eliyahuo, told KTLA that their daughter suffered lots of scratches on her leg in addition to bruising on her face from being dragged.

“She has a lot of scratches on her left leg and one of them is really deep. We had to go to the ER. We had to get her rabies shots. The coyote just kind of dragged her so her face is also a little bit bruised,” Shira told KTLA.

Video of the attack can be seen in the media player at the top of this article. Warning — the footage is graphic.

The family told KTLA there have been numerous coyotes spotted in the neighborhood and are hoping the city will get involved to remove them.

