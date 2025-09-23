UN Security Council meeting on Gaza highlights growing isolation of US on Mideast conflict

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour addresses the High-Level Security Council on Palestinians and Israel during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

TANZANIA – A day after France led other nations in recognizing Palestinian statehood, the U.N. Security Council once again aired a deep divide between the veto-wielding United States and most of the rest of the world over how to end the war in the Gaza Strip and resolve the Mideast conflict.

At a special session to discuss the crisis, one representative after another expressed horror at Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack and Israel's ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, destroyed vast areas and displaced around 90% of the population, many of them starving. Most nations called for an immediate ceasefire and an influx of humanitarian aid.

Recommended Videos

“Gaza has become a graveyard for humanity as well as for the global conscience,” said Pakistan’s foreign minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar. "The time for words has passed. The time for action is now.”

But no such action is expected from the world body, where the United States has shielded Israel from numerous calls for a ceasefire. Last week, it voted against the other 14 members of the Security Council on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

The United States said the resolution did not go far enough in condemning Hamas. Washington is also opposed to the latest moves to recognize Palestinian statehood. As a permanent member of the Security Council, it could block any path to full Palestinian membership in the world body.

The context

The Security Council meeting once again reflected the deep isolation that Israel and its closest ally, the United States, face when it comes to growing international demands for accountability and an end to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Since world leaders began arriving in New York on Monday, the topic of Gaza and Palestinian statehood has towered over other diplomatic discussion, with a two-state solution conference kicking off the week of gatherings. Country after country, including most U.S. allies, used their time in the General Assembly, the Security Council and in bilateral meetings across the U.N. campus to bring attention to the growing civilian death toll and the impact the nearly two-year long war has had on Palestinian children.

During the council meeting, Israel was not present due to the Jewish new year. The Americans, who have a top-level delegation in town, sent their U.N. ambassador to represent them instead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

But even before heads of state and government came to Manhattan, the Security Council has held 80 meetings on the war in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023. During those sessions, both Biden and Trump administration officials have vetoed or rejected resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire, saying that the messages of support by the 14 other members do not go far enough.

The consistent obstructions have frustrated the U.N.’s most powerful body and have called into question its relevance and efficiency if one permanent member can continue to veto efforts that have near-unanimous support.

The players' responses

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz said it was “regrettable” that the council convened Tuesday's meeting on the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana, a decision that he said had excluded Israel.

“This charade is disappointing,” Waltz said of the meeting. “It is clearly fueled by domestic politics and it has given Hamas a reward for refusing to surrender, as well as an incentive" to keep holding 48 hostages, around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive.

He said the Security Council should instead focus on eliminating Hamas. He blamed international action in support of the Palestinians for the breakdown of ceasefire talks in recent weeks, and not an Israeli strike on Hamas negotiators in Qatar, a key mediator, which was condemned by several members of the council.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted he might take unilateral action — like annexing parts of the West Bank — in response to the push for Palestinian statehood. Any such action is expected to come next week, after he pays his fourth visit to the White House since President Donald Trump returned to office.

For other U.S. allies, including countries with close ties to Israel, the frustration is clearly mounting.

“The war in Gaza must end. The Security Council, as the body responsible for international peace and security, should be able to make these demands. Indeed, this should be the bare minimum that we can do," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said at Tuesday's meeting. "Last week, 14 members of this council were willing to do this. We hope that this can soon become all 15.”

___

Krauss reported from Ottawa, Ontario.