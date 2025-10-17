Kenyans bid farewell to statesman and democracy activist Raila Odinga at state funeral

A military officer salutes at a state funeral for former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)

NAIROBI – Presidents and representatives of African heads of state joined thousands of mourners at a state funeral service Friday for Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the democratic reformer who died this week in India at the age of 80.

Kenyans have turned out in large numbers to mourn Odinga since his death on Wednesday, reflecting the outsized influence the respected statesman had on political life in the East African country.

Recommended Videos

Thousands filled a soccer stadium where Odinga's casket was covered in the national flag for an Anglican Church service in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. They chanted and held up portraits of Odinga, while some carried twigs, a symbol of peace and unity in Kenyan tradition.

There was heavy security at the stadium after three people died during Thursday's public viewing as police tried to control a huge crowd at another stadium.

At least 10 people were injured at Thursday's event after police fired live bullets and tear gas at a surging crowd trying to reach a pavilion where the casket was placed.

Odinga ran for Kenya’s presidency five times over three decades, and although he never succeeded in becoming president, he is revered for a life of activism that helped steer Kenya toward becoming a vibrant multiparty democracy.

Odinga’s body lay in state in Parliament on Friday morning ahead of the funeral, an honor only reserved for the president and former presidents.

President William Ruto said Odinga deserved the honor for having been a legislator for 15 years, adding that he played “a pivotal role in shaping some of the most consequential laws in our Republic’s history.”

Ruto campaigned for Odinga in 2007 — a disputed election that was marred by violence. The two men were rivals in subsequent elections, including the most recent one in 2022.

The two leaders signed an agreement this year after months of anti-government protests, and the pact saw opposition party members appointed to cabinet positions.

On Friday Ruto led the mourners in singing Odinga’s favorite song, Harry Belafonte’s “Jamaica Farewell," and said Odinga helped him steady the nation earlier in the year.

“Whenever the nation needed him to rise above (the) self, he always did so unreservedly,” he said.

David Kodia, the Anglican bishop who led the service, urged the leaders present to be “selfless” like Odinga and to shun corruption. Odinga was a practicing member of the church.

Political analyst Herman Manyora told The Associated Press that the love displayed by so many mourners was a reflection of his work for democracy.

“You can’t point at a man more willing to sacrifice everything just for the sake of his people,” said Manyora, who is based at the University of Nairobi.

Among the mourners were Odinga's wife Ida, daughters Winnie and Rosemary, and son Raila Odinga Junior.

Ida urged Kenyans to mourn peacefully and said her husband hated dishonesty and greed. Winnie, who was with him in India, led the mourners to chanting in the local Luo language. She said her father died “strong, with dignity and pride" after he pushed his morning walk from his usual two to five rounds around the hospital where he was being treated.

His son Junior, while donning his father's beaded hat and a fly whisk, said he would take care of the family as the sole surviving son.

Kenyans will on Saturday have one more opportunity to view Odinga's body in the western city of Kisumu, near his rural home in Bondo where he will be buried on Sunday. His family said he had requested to be buried quickly, ideally within 72 hours, which is unusual for popular leaders in this East African country.