South African immigration authorities raid a US refugee processing center

JOHANNESBURG – A United States refugee processing center in Johannesburg was raided by immigration authorities, South Africa's Home Affairs Ministry said Wednesday while denying any U.S. officials were arrested or applicants harassed.

Seven Kenyan nationals were arrested during the operation on Tuesday while working illegally at the center which processes applications by white South Africans who have been given priority for refugee status in the U.S. by the Trump administration after claims they are being persecuted by the Black-led government.

That claim over the treatment of members of South Africa's Afrikaner white minority group has been widely rejected but has been central to the deterioration of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Africa's most advanced economy since President Donald Trump returned to office.

The Home Affairs Ministry said the detained Kenyans were working at the site while in the country on tourist visas which did not allow them to work, and U.S. officials working with the “undocumented workers” at the center “raises serious questions about intent and diplomatic protocol.”

It said no U.S. officials were arrested in the raid and it was not a diplomatic site.

South Africa's Foreign Ministry has started “formal diplomatic engagements with both the United States and Kenya to resolve this matter,” the Home Affairs Ministry said.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told CNN that the U.S. was still gathering information on the raid but “interfering in our refugee operations is unacceptable.” The U.S. government is “seeking immediate clarification from the South African government” and it expects “full cooperation and accountability,” Pigott said.

The U.S. Embassy in South Africa didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The raid, which involved immigration and law enforcement officers, is bound to increase tensions between the two countries.

Trump has singled out South Africa for criticism for months on a range of issues, claiming that Afrikaners are being killed and having their land seized, and that South Africa is pursuing anti-white policies at home and an anti-American foreign policy abroad through its diplomatic relations with Palestinian authorities and Iran.

The U.S. boycotted last month's Group of 20 world leaders summit in South Africa and Trump said it will exclude South Africa from the group when it hosts the annual summit in Florida next year. Trump also issued an executive order in February that said the U.S. would stop aid and assistance to South Africa over what it called its “egregious actions.”

South Africa's government said the U.S. claims over the persecution of Afrikaners are based on misinformation and white South Africans don't meet the criteria for refugee status because there is no persecution, although it wouldn't stop anyone applying. Afrikaners are white South Africans descended from mainly Dutch and French colonial settlers who first came to the country in the 17th century.

The Trump administration announced in October it was dramatically cutting the annual quota for refugees allowed in the U.S. to 7,500 from a previous limit of 125,000 and white South Africans would be given most of the places. A first group of white South African refugees had already arrived in the U.S. under the new program for them in May. It's not clear how many have been relocated since then.

The South African Home Affairs Ministry didn't say who the Kenyans arrested at the refugee processing site worked for, but the U.S. government has contracted a Kenya-based company, RSC Africa, to process refugee applications by white South Africans, according to a statement last month by the U.S. Embassy in South Africa.

RSC Africa is operated by Church World Service, a U.S.-based nongovernment organization that offers humanitarian aid and refugee assistance across the world and works with the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

The statement by South Africa's Home Affairs Ministry said Kenyan nationals had previously been denied visas to travel to South Africa to work on the U.S. refugee program and the raid “showcases the commitment that South Africa shares with the United States to combating illegal immigration and visa abuse in all its forms.”

The seven Kenyan nationals were given deportation orders and banned from entering South Africa for a five-year period, South African authorities said.

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

