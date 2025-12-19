EU leaders agree on 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, speaks with European Council President Antonio Costa, center rear, during a round table meeting at the EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP) (Stephanie Lecocq, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) BRUSSELS – European Union leaders agreed on Friday to provide a massive interest-free loan to Ukraine to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years, EU Council President Antonio Costa said.
“We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros ($106 billion) of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered,” Costa said in a post on social media, without providing details about how the money would be raised.
The EU leaders worked deep into Thursday night to reassure Belgium that they would provide guarantees to protect it from Russian retaliation if it backed the
loan for Ukraine.
