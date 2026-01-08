UK braces for heavy snow as cold weather snap in Europe persists

Lost Earth Adventures' instructor Mick Ellerton climbs a frozen waterfall in Gordale Scar near Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, as ice warnings are in place across the UK ahead of a storm which is set to bring heavy snow later in the week, on Wednesday Jan. 7, 2026. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

LONDON – Britain braced for potentially life-threatening winds, rains and snowfall as a severe storm rolled in from the southwest of England on Thursday during what already has been one of the country's worst cold snaps in years.

Forecasters said the brunt of the storm would hit central England with as much as 30 centimeters (12 inches) of snowfall in just a few hours, which could disrupt schools, travel and commerce, especially in rural areas.

The Met Office, Britain’s national meteorological service, issued a rare red weather warning — its highest — for the southwest of England where wind gusts up to 100 mph (160 kph) were expected in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. It warned of “dangerous, stormy” winds and very large waves, damage to buildings and homes, flying debris, widespread travel cancellations and power cuts.

Red weather warnings are issued when the forecaster considers it to be “very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.”

Storm Goretti, named by the French weather service France Meteo, was expected to leave Britain’s shores on Friday and then impact other parts of northwest Europe that already have endured snow, ice and freezing temperatures in recent days.

Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office, described Goretti as a “multi-hazard event” with heavy rain, strong winds and snow. “This is a complex spell of severe weather,” he said.

The Met Office also issued amber warnings for many parts of the U.K. These have an “increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather," meaning there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, flight cancellations, power cuts and potential risk to life and property.

the U.K. Health Security Agency also extended amber cold weather alerts acroos all regions of England until Jan. 12, meaning severe health impacts are expected. Officials expect a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, with impacts also possible on younger age groups.

Many parts of Wales, northern England and Scotland have been blanketed over the past few days with snow that has led to numerous school closures and travel disruption.

In the Netherlands, the bad weather eased on Thursday, helping Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, which saw hundreds of flights canceled on each of the first three days of the working week. However, it was briefly hit by a power outage in the morning.

Dutch national carrier KLM said there were still long lines of passengers at the airport but added that it was “doing everything possible to ensure departing passengers leave on time.”

On the opposite side of Europe, in the southeastern countries of the Balkans, bad weather was continuing to bring widespread disruption.

In Serbia, which celebrated the orthodox Christmas on Jan. 6, heavy snow has snarled traffic while temperatures in Slovenia have fallen to -25 degrees Celsisus (minus 13 Fahrenheit.

Bosnia, Kosovo and Montenegro faced floods after heavy rainfall and snow caused local rivers to overflow their banks, forcing dozens of people to evacuate their homes.

Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands and Jovana Gec in Belgrade contributed to this report.