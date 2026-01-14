A construction crane falls on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 12 people

This photo released from State Railway of Thailand, shows a scene after a construction crane fell into a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (State Railway of Thailand via AP)

BANGKOK – A construction crane fell on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, officials said.

The crane, which was being used to construct an elevated highspeed railway, fell onto the moving train as it was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, causing the train to derail and catch fire, according to Nakhon Ratchasima's Public Relations Department.

Recommended Videos

The department said in a Facebook post that the fire was under control and that rescuers were searching for people trapped inside the train.

Transport Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakan said at least 12 people were killed and that there were 195 people on board the train. He said he has ordered an investigation into the accident.