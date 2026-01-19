Skip to main content
Clear icon
35º
Join Insider for Free
BREAKING NEWS

World

Chinese steel factory officials detained after explosion that leaves 2 dead, 8 missing

Associated Press

1 / 2
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, damaged buildings are seen following an explosion at a factory in Baotou, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, smoke rises from the site of explosions from a factory in Baotou, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)

Xinhua

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, damaged buildings are seen following an explosion at a factory in Baotou, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)

BEIJINGChinese police have detained those in charge of a steel factory in the Inner Mongolia region after an explosion killed two people and left 84 others hospitalized.

A rescue team was searching for eight people who remain unaccounted for, a representative of the Baotou city Information Office said at a news conference Monday.

Recommended Videos

The blast around 3 p.m. Sunday at a Baogang United Steel plant in Baotou caused tremors in the surrounding area and sent a massive cloud of white smoke skyward.

A pressurized storage tank designed to hold steam and high-temperature water exploded in the factory, city officials.

Baogang United Steel is a major state-owned company.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos