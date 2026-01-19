Skip to main content
Clear icon
56º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Man found dead in vehicle on West Side identified as suspect in teen’s fatal house party shooting, family says
San Antonio MLK March route, weather and more: What to know about the 39th annual event
Rapper Fetty Wap released from prison early in drug trafficking case

World

Death toll rises to 9 in gangsters' attacks on Guatemalan police as state of emergency is declared

Sonia Pérez D.

Associated Press

1 / 5
The wake for police officers killed while retaking control of three prisons is held at the Interior Ministry in Guatemala City, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
The wake for police officers killed while retaking control of three prisons is held at the Interior Ministry in Guatemala City, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
The wake for police officers killed while retaking control of three prisons is held at the Interior Ministry in Guatemala City, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Security forces enter the Preventivo Zona 18 prison to free guards taken hostage and retake control of the facility in Guatemala City, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Emmanuel Andres)
Marcadores de evidencia se encuentran en la escena donde agentes de polica fueron asesinados en ataques reportados despus de que las fuerzas de seguridad retomaron el control de una prisin que alberga a lderes de pandillas, en Villanueva, en las afueras de la Ciudad de Guatemala, el domingo 18 de enero de 2026. (AP Foto/Moiss Castillo)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The wake for police officers killed while retaking control of three prisons is held at the Interior Ministry in Guatemala City, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY – The death toll from suspected gangsters’ attacks on Guatemalan police rose to nine Monday, as Guatemalans awoke to heavier security and curtailed rights after President Bernardo Arévalo declared a state of emergency.

The violence started Saturday when inmates took control of three prisons in apparently coordinated riots, taking 43 guards hostage. The gangs were demanding privileges for their members and leaders, according to authorities. Shortly after police liberated one prison Sunday morning, suspected gang members attacked police across the capital.

Recommended Videos

On Monday, National Civil Police Director David Custodio Boteo said that a ninth police officer had died early Monday from his injuries, adding that “there are several wounded who are in critical condition ... Some also suffered amputations.”

Police honored the fallen officers in a ceremony Monday, where flag-draped coffins sat in the Interior Ministry.

“Today it pains me to give each one of the families this flag, symbol of the nation that will not forget the sacrifice and commitment of their police fallen in the fulfillment of their duty,” Arévalo said Monday.

Meanwhile, the government gazette published Monday Arévalo’s declaration of a 30-day state of emergency, saying there were “coordinated actions by self-named maras or gangs against state security forces, including armed attacks against civilian authorities.”

Among the rights that the declaration limits are freedom of action, demonstrations and carrying weapons. It also allows police to arrest people without providing a just cause and security forces could also prohibit the movement of vehicles in certain places or subject them to searches.

The state of emergency requires congressional approval and lawmakers were expected to vote Monday. However, it went into effect Sunday.

The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala had instructed U.S. government personnel to shelter in place Sunday. That was lifted later in the day, but they were “advised to maintain a high level of caution when traveling.”

In October, the Congress reformed laws to declare members of the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha gangs terrorists. The changes lengthened prison sentences for gang members who commit crimes.

The United States government also declared those gangs foreign terrorist organizations last year.

As a safety precaution, school was suspended nationwide Monday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos