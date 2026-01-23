Hong Kong vigil organizer says she was seeking democracy, not end to Communist Party rule

FILE - Chow Hang-tung, vice chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, poses after an interview in Hong Kong on May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

HONG KONG – A prominent activist who organized Hong Kong’s decades-old vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square military crackdown on democracy protesters said Friday that her group's demand for “ending one-party rule" was a call for democratization, not for an end to the Communist Party's leadership in China.

Chow Hang-tung, a former leader of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, stated in court Friday during a trial brought under a national security law that virtually silenced dissent in the city.

Recommended Videos

She was charged with inciting subversion in September 2021 under the law Beijing imposed following massive anti-government protests in 2019. She was accused of inciting others to organize, plan or act through unlawful means with a view to subvert the state power.

Lee Cheuk-yan, another former group leader, also pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Dispute over meaning of ‘ending one-party rule’

The prosecution has focused on “ending one-party rule,” one of the alliance’s core demands, by arguing the alliance’s call meant ending the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership, which was against the constitution. There was no legal means to achieve that, it said.

Chow, a barrister who is defending herself, countered the prosecution claim Friday while appealing to the court to admit an expert's evidence, standing outside the courtroom dock while presenting her argument.

The judges are expected to rule Monday whether to admit the report from a Taiwan-based scholar addressing a definition of democracy and whether democratization must be pursued through unlawful means.

Democracy was the core concept behind the alliance's activities and statements, Chow said in court.

“The alliance’s position is not to end the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership, but to end one-party dictatorship,” said Chow, who smiled when supporters in the courtroom wished her well for her birthday on Saturday.

The court heard on Thursday that co-defendant Albert Ho said in 2018 that the call was not to eliminate the Chinese Communist Party and the party could maintain its ruling position through fair elections. Ho pleaded guilty Thursday, which could result in a reduced sentence.

Calling to build ‘a democratic China’

For 30 years, the Hong Kong Alliance organized the only large-scale public commemoration of the crackdown on the 1989 pro-democracy protests within China. The vigil in Hong Kong drew tens of thousands each year to remember the victims with a sea of candles until authorities banned the event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance also called for “building a democratic China."

The group voted to disband in September 2021 after its leaders were prosecuted under the security law, which Beijing deemed necessary for the city's stability following the protests.

After the pandemic, the former vigil site was occupied instead by a carnival organized by pro-Beijing groups on June 4, the crackdown’s anniversary.

Observers say the disappearance of the symbolic spectacle was an indicator of the decline in freedoms in the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and is now administered as a “special administrative region.”

Despite a degree of autonomy signified by the designation, Beijing has increasingly made its presence known in the way it oversees the territory, while Hong Kong's government said its law enforcement actions were evidence-based and strictly in accordance with the law.