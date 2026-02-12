Venezuela’s parliament is to debate an amnesty bill that could free hundreds

Lawmakers vote on an amnesty bill at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

CARACAS – Venezuela’s parliament, which is controlled by the ruling party, is to discuss a bill on Thursday that could free hundreds of opposition members, activists and human rights defenders who have been detained for months or years for political reasons.

The debate in itself will be a stark turn for Venezuela, where authorities have for decades denied the country has any political prisoners.

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez proposed the bill weeks after the U.S. military captured then-President Nicolás Maduro in a stunning raid Jan. 3 in the country’s capital, Caracas.

On Jan. 8, Rodríguez's government said it would free a significant number of prisoners.

Such an amnesty has long been a central demand of the opposition and human rights organizations, but they have viewed the proposal with cautious optimism and raised several concerns about how it will be implemented and who will be eligible for release.

At the end of the debate, lawmakers are expected to vote on whether to pass the bill. Once approved, Rodríguez will sign it into law.

Since Rodríguez’s announcement in January, Venezuelan-based prisoners’ rights group Foro Penal has confirmed the release of at least 431 people. The group estimates more than 600 remain in custody.

In her announcement last month, Rodríguez told a gathering of justices, magistrates, ministers, military brass and other government leaders that the ruling party-controlled National Assembly would take up the legislation with urgency.

“May this law serve to heal the wounds left by the political confrontation fueled by violence and extremism,” she said at the time, in a pre-taped televised event. “May it serve to redirect justice in our country, and may it serve to redirect coexistence among Venezuelans.”

Rodríguez added the measure would cover the “entire period of political violence from 1999 to the present.”

People convicted of murder, drug trafficking, corruption or human rights violations will not qualify for release, she said.

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america