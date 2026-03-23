Italian voters reject judicial reform in a setback for Premier Giorgia Meloni

Ballots are counted at a polling station at the end of the vote for a referendum on judicial reform in Rome, Monday, March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME – Italian voters on Monday rejected a judicial reform backed by conservative Premier Giorgia Meloni, delivering a stinging setback to the right-wing government one year ahead of national elections.

“Italian citizens have decided and we respect their decision as always,” Meloni said in a video posted on Instagram. She pledged, as anticipated, to complete her mandate, which runs into 2027.

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“We will move forward as we always have: with responsibility, determination, and above all, with respect for Italy and its people,” Meloni said, admitting some “regret for a missed opportunity to modernize Italy.”

The “No” camp won almost 54% of the vote against the government‑backed “Yes” campaign, which secured about 46%, according to final results released by the Interior Ministry.

Turnout over the two‑day ballot, which began Sunday, was considerably higher than expected at almost 59% following a polarizing campaign. It energized the center‑left opposition, which framed the reform as a threat to judicial independence, while simultaneously exposing divisions within Meloni’s right‑wing coalition.

The proposed judicial reform had been billed by Meloni’s coalition as a key step toward streamlining Italy’s judicial system — long criticized as slow, bureaucratic, and vulnerable to political influence.

But critics argued that the measures risked concentrating too much power in the executive branch. Opposition parties, civil society groups and legal associations mounted a unified front, warning that the reform could undermine institutional checks and balances.

With political tensions already running high, public debate intensified in the final weeks before the vote, turning it into a de facto confidence test on Meloni’s leadership itself.

The defeat, especially after a campaign so closely tied to her personal leadership, raises questions about the stability and cohesion of Meloni's governing coalition.

The stakes extend beyond Italy’s borders. The Italian premier faces growing scrutiny over her controversial alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump and his increasingly unpopular war on Iran.

“Italy has defied its reputation for government instability in recent years,” said Jess Middleton, senior Europe analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft. “This defeat punctures Meloni’s image of strength, weakening her status as a pillar of domestic stability and as a consistent player in an increasingly volatile European political landscape.”

Analysts also noted that the referendum win provides a major boost to the center-left opposition, with frustrations around the government’s performance on the economy and the war in the Middle East coming into focus throughout the campaign.

“The key question now is whether these disparate opposition forces can maintain some cohesion and present themselves as a credible alternative ahead of next year’s vote,” Middleton said.

Elly Schlein, leader of the center-left Democratic Party, hailed the referendum result and said opposition forces would remain united.

“We'll continue to work together and we'll build a real alternative to this government,” she said at a news conference celebrating the “No” victory.