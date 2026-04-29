Skip to main content
Haze icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio mother of Camp Mystic camper killed during Hill Country floods testifies
Spurs announce second-round playoff ticket sales, fan experiences for home games
UPDATE: Risk for severe storms increases today, much cooler weather ahead
The Barn Door Restaurant to close after more than 70 years of service
3 hospitalized with major injuries after crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says
Where to score free food, coffee after each Spurs playoff win
Nearly 650 Laurel Ridge Treatment Center employees to be laid off
San Antonio elementary school teacher charged with continuous sexual assault of child, police say
Wembanyama’s double-double powers Spurs past Trail Blazers and into Western Conference semifinals
‘Carrots and a stick’: Veteran housing voucher proposals advanced by San Antonio council committee

World

UK expels Russian diplomat in retaliation for Moscow’s recent expulsion of a British official

Associated Press

FILE - Car passes the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor) in Lubyanskaya Square in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo, File) (Uncredited, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LONDON – The U.K. on Wednesday expelled a Russian diplomat in retaliation for Moscow’s recent expulsion of a British official and the smear campaign that followed.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it summoned the Russian ambassador to its offices in London to inform him of the “reciprocal action.” The tit-for tat moves reflect spiraling tensions between Moscow and the West.

Recommended Videos

“This behavior is wholly unacceptable, and we will not tolerate harassment or intimidation of our diplomatic staff,’’ the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The move came after Russia last month expelled a British diplomat over spying allegations that the U.K. rejected as “complete nonsense.”

Russia’s top domestic security and counterintelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, said the British diplomat had sought to gather “sensitive information” about the Russian economy in “unofficial meetings” with Russian experts. The diplomat was ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.

Russia and NATO member states have carried out multiple rounds of mutual expulsions of diplomats since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, sending diplomatic relations to their lowest ebb since the Cold War.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...