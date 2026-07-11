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World

11 wounded in overnight Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv; Ukraine attacks Russian vessels

Associated Press

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A sapper examines the impact site of a Russian missile in a residential area of Kyiv, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)
A sapper examines the impact site of a Russian missile in a residential area of Kyiv, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen patrol a street in the frontline town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine Friday, July 10, 2026. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, a Ukrainian serviceman watches an FPV drone in the frontline city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine Friday, July 10, 2026. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, a Ukrainian serviceman unloads a ground drone that carries ammunition, water, and provisions in the frontline town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine Friday, July 10, 2026. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Copyright 2026. The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A sapper examines the impact site of a Russian missile in a residential area of Kyiv, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)

KYIV – At least 11 people, including a child, were wounded after Russia launched an overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Saturday, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Separately, Ukrainian forces struck Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov, damaging 21 tankers used to transport oil and petroleum products, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement. Four tugboats, two cargo ships and a dredging vessel were also damaged in the attack, which took place overnight. These were used by the Russian forces for military logistics, it added.

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Russian officials said one person was killed in the drone attack and that only four ships came under attack. The victim was a sailor on a technical support vessel, local Gov. Yuri Slyusar said. He said that the four vessels, which included a tanker transporting methanol, only sustained minor damage.

Explosions and fires were reported across Kyiv’s Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, the emergency service said in a statement on Telegram. In Solomianskyi district, a strike ignited a fire in a three-story office and warehouse building, while another warehouse caught fire in the Dniprovskyi district after it was hit.

Russia launched 12 missiles of various types, including six ballistic missiles, along with 121 drones against Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He said most of the drones and some of the missiles were shot down, but none of the ballistic ones, reiterating Ukraine's dire air defense gaps.

Ukrainian air defenses said they shot down or electronically suppressed two missiles and 111 drones.

The Air Force said direct hits were recorded at 11 locations from ballistic missiles, two guided air-to-surface missiles and seven attack drones. Falling debris from intercepted weapons was reported at three additional locations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had targeted drone production facilities in Kyiv, as well as the ports of Izmail and Chornomorsk in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region.

The ministry also said Russian air defenses destroyed 178 Ukrainian drones overnight over eight Russian regions, as well as over the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the Black and Azov seas.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.