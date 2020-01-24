6 perfect puppies to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are heaps of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Muffy, wirehaired terrier and cattle dog mix Muffy is a charming female wirehaired terrier and cattle dog puppy currently housed at Heart of Texas SPCA. Muffy gets along great with other dogs. Rest assured: She has been vaccinated. Here's what Muffy's friends at Heart of Texas SPCA think of her: Muffy is very sweet and a bit shy, but very playful. She continues to come out of her shell each day. Muffy loves toys, giving kisses and snuggling, too. Apply to adopt Muffy today at Petfinder. Topaz, chihuahua Topaz is a cheeky male chihuahua puppy being cared for at SNIPSA Inc. Topaz is happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. He has already been neutered and vaccinated. Topaz's current caretakers say: This pup-squeak is playful, rambunctious and happy as can be! As fun-loving as he comes, this cutie would make a terrific family dog. After a full day of play, you’ll find this gem loves nothing more than ending the night snuggling up in your lap. Read more about Topaz on Petfinder. Freckles, hound and Australian cattle dog mix Freckles is an endearing female hound and Australian cattle dog puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc. Freckles loves to socialize — she enjoys spending time around children, dogs or cats. No need for concern: She is already vaccinated and spayed. A bit more on Freckles: You’ll have heart-eyes as soon as you meet this hound mix! Freckles will come trampling up to you, ears flopping in the wind and tail wagging as fast as it can. She is smart as a whip and learns quickly. Apply to adopt Freckles today at Petfinder. Kipper, hound and Australian cattle dog mix Kipper is a lovable male hound and Australian cattle dog puppy currently housed at SNIPSA Inc. Kipper gets along swimmingly with kids, cats or dogs. Don't worry: His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered. About Kipper: As a typical puppy, Kipper likes to spend his days wrestling, eating and sleeping. What a life, right? Remember that this cutie is still a young pup, and will need a lot of attention and patience as he learns his manners! Read more about Kipper on Petfinder. Oakley, Labrador retriever Oakley is an adorable male Labrador retriever puppy currently housed at SNIPSA Inc. Oakley is well-behaved around children, cats and other dogs. He has already had all his shots, and he is neutered. A few words from Oakley's caretakers: Oakley may nap a lot, but while he sleeps, he’s dreaming of play time, treats and snuggles. As soon as he wakes up, he's definitely running full steam ahead! Oakley loves to follow you everywhere you go — he'll be running in-between your feet, trying to keep up with you or chasing the kiddos around the backyard. Read more about how to adopt Oakley on Petfinder. Mariah, Labrador retriever and shepherd mix Mariah is a darling female Labrador retriever and shepherd puppy being cared for at SNIPSA Inc. Mariah enjoys socializing with other dogs, cats and children. Have no fear: She is already spayed and vaccinated. Notes from Mariah's caretakers: Looking for a happy-go-lucky gal? Look no further than Mariah! This doe-eyed gal would love nothing more than to chase after her toys or play a never-ending game of fetch. Mariah is your typical spunky Labrador puppy, and needs a best friend who is going to be active. She will be a great candidate for morning runs, once she is old enough. Mariah is still a young pup, but she is always on the go! Read more about how to adopt Mariah on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.