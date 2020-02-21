These San Antonio-based canines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Effie, dachshund mix Effie is a darling female dachshund mix currently residing at Poquita Paws Rescue. Effie loves cats and dogs. Poquita Paws Rescue, however, wants to place her in a home without small children. Effie is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. She's already house-trained. Effie's current caretakers say: Effie is nothing short of a miracle! She is a senior female dog that came to PPR after being hit by a car. She had fractures of both legs, pelvis, hip and tail. She was unable to walk. Her eyes were so dry she could barely open and close them and we were told she was most likely blind. It was unknown if she would survive. After a year, Effie defied all odds and not only lived, but can walk and trot, climb stairs, play with dogs and all without pain. She can see and she explores the backyard without any difficulty. She is very vocal when time to eat and has a good sense of humor and can make you laugh. She is very easy to take care of, because she sleeps most of the day. Effie is now ready for a real home and her own people. Read more about how to adopt Effie on Petfinder. Doug, Australian cattle dog Doug is a male Australian cattle dog dog staying at SNIPSA Inc. Doug is happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. He is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. Here's what Doug's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of him: With his soft brown coat and sweet eyes, Doug steals your heart as he saunters up to you. He loves to be snuggled and can spend the afternoon laying on the floor as you brush his coat. Doug gets along well with other dogs and will hang out alongside the cat all day long while you’re at work. He is crate trained, leash trained and house trained. He even lets you know when he needs to go out! If you’re looking for that loving companion to join you for walks or relax on the couch with Doug is the one for you! Read more about how to adopt Doug on Petfinder. Nova, American Staffordshire terrier Nova is an adorable female American Staffordshire terrier dog staying at Katie's Roadside Rescue. Nova gets along well with other dogs. She is looking for cat-free home. She is already house-trained. She already has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. From Nova's current caretaker: Incredible! Awesome! Devoted! Loving! Nova is an outstanding dog full of love, life and did I say love? She is house trained, uses a doggy door, loves to snuggle all night. She plays well with other dogs and puppies but needs monitored closely on introductions. Nova is well behaved and listens well. She is also a professional fence climber so she will need a wooden type of privacy fence that she can't climb. Please consider giving this wonderful girl a loving fur-ever home. Read more about Nova on Petfinder. Riley, Doberman pinscher and hound mix Riley is a sweet female Doberman pinscher and hound mix currently housed at Katie's Roadside Rescue. Riley will get along great with your other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Riley is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Riley's current caretakers say: Riley is a little over a year old. She is very active and playful. Once the initial excitement passes, she is better behaved but initial greetings are — simply put — horrible. She has tons of love to give, she simply needs taken to some classes and needs an owner who is willing to take the time to work with her. She is so eager to learn and to love. Older kids preferred because she will knock the little ones over and scratch them. An active family would be great. She is used to living in a house and being part of the family. Apply to adopt Riley today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.