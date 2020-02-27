Barkaritaville opens in SA with luxury suites, spa, cabanas for pets

SAN ANTONIO – The posh pets of San Antonio now have a “resort” to head to for a staycation.

Barkaritaville Pet Resort, which offers an array of luxury amenities for dogs and cats, opened a location near the Dominion earlier this month.

The 16,000-square-foot facility offers pet lodging, doggie daycare, grooming services, a spa and a dog swimming pool.

“With a name like Barkaritaville you know we’re dedicated to fun and having a good time, but we also want pet parents to enjoy peace of mind knowing their furry family members are happy, healthy, and safe in our care,” founder Laina Schonefeld said in a news release.

Lodging options include cabanas, cabanas with patios, luxury suites with patios, VIP suites and kitty condos.

Owners can choose accommodations and daily schedules of activities like pool time, pampering sessions, group play, tuck-ins, woof mail or meow mail (photo postcards) and belly rubs.

The luxury suites offer ceiling fans, TVs and doggie doors for “outside lounging.”

Prices for lodging range from $40 to $107 per night.

Daycare prices range from $24-$32 per day, depending on the multi-day package selected.

A full list of services can be seen online.

Schonefeld opened the original Barkaritaville in Corpus Christi in 2009.

Staff members are currently or on their way to becoming certified in pet first aid and CPR, the release states. Employees are also certified in the Knowing Dogs training program that teaches how to handle dogs during off-leash play.