These San Antonio-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Cash, boxer and shepherd mix

Cash is an adorable male boxer and shepherd mix being cared for at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue).

Cash is the perfect family dog, and children will love him. He is looking for cat-free household. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered. Cash is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

From Cash's current caretaker:

Cash is very nervous around unfamiliar people, so he absolutely needs 15 minutes to warm up, then he’s your best friend. He takes treats gently from the kids. No cats for Cash. If you are familiar with boxers, you know that they love to bound around the backyard and play with the rope toy. He is super calm and quiet in the house. Cash will not do well left alone for 8-12 hours a day. He’s just too nervous. Cash needs a patient family who is willing to invest time into further positive reinforcement training.

Apply to adopt Cash today at Petfinder.

Q-Tip, poodle

Q-Tip is a darling female poodle dog being cared for at Missys Haven Canine Rescue.

Q-Tip loves cats and dogs. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Read more about how to adopt Q-Tip on Petfinder.

Fritz, pug and Shih Tzu mix

Fritz is an adorable male pug and Shih Tzu mix being cared for at Poquita Paws Rescue.

Fritz is a social butterfly — he'll get along great with other dogs. Fritz is neutered and vaccinated. He's already house-trained.

From Fritz's current caretaker:

Fritz is a happy little dog that is great with children of all ages, other dogs and loves to cuddle. Cats are unknown. He is a great lap dog and loves to go on car rides! Fritz is house broken, sleeps in a crate at night, walks well on a leash and responds to basic commands. He also loves to explore, so a secured fenced in yard is a must.

Read more about how to adopt Fritz on Petfinder.

Pebbles, poodle

Pebbles is a female poodle dog in the care of Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions.

Pebbles gets along well with other dogs. Pebbles is spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She's already house-trained.

Here's what Pebbles' friends at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions think of her:

A delicate, dainty bit of fluff, Pebbles weighs in at 10 pounds. Her specialty is being a super-snuggler cuddlebug. She asks for nothing more than being with her human. She can hardly wait to claim one of her own! Pebbles is a typical poodle: Prissy, precious and waiting to be spoiled. She is housetrained to the outdoors and would love to have someone at home with her most of the time. Pebbles loves to be close to her human at all times and will make a perfect companion.

Read more about how to adopt Pebbles on Petfinder.

Dolly, chihuahua mix

Dolly is a darling female chihuahua mix being kept at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue).

Dolly is friendly as can be — she loves cats, dogs and children. She's vaccinated and spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Here's what Dolly's friends at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue) think of her:

Meet Dolly. She loves to play, but she's also a cuddlebug. Dolly is fond of chew toys and treats and she would make a great companion dog. She is not crate trained but is house trained. She loves to go out in the yard and run.

Read more about Dolly on Petfinder.

Leia, Catahoula leopard dog

Leia is a sweet female Catahoula leopard dog dog being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Leia plays well with others — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She already has had all of her shots, and she's spayed.

Leia's current caretakers say:

Leia loves a good belly rub, and will never say "no" to a treat! And if there is a toy in sight, Leia will pounce right on top of it, wagging her tail as fast as it can go as she tosses it up and down all by herself! Though she is a big girl, Leia is still a young princess full of energy. A Catahoula mix, Leia will always have a good amount of energy and will need a family that is going to be active with her. She is super smart, already knows “sit”, and “down”. She crates well and is house trained!

Read more about Leia on Petfinder.

Siska, shepherd and cattle dog mix

Siska is a darling female shepherd and cattle dog mix in the care of Katie's Roadside Rescue.

Siska plays well with others, and she gets along well with other dogs. She has been vaccinated and spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Here's what Siska's friends at Katie's Roadside Rescue think of her:

Siska found herself surrendered to rescue due to a domestic situation. Once the other dogs let her know her rescue mom was safe, she was all in. She is quiet and observant. She likes to romp and play chase. And the latest is, if you are kneeling down she will put both paws on your shoulders and give a hug. Siska also has the softest fur making her quite lovable and hugable.

Read more about Siska on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.