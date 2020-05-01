7 charming cats to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right with some pictures of furry felines! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Oreo, American shorthair

Oreo is a male American shorthair cat currently residing at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue).

Oreo is ready to make friends — he'll get along great with dogs. He's already neutered and vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Notes from Oreo's caretakers:

Oreo is a 2-year old, affectionate cat looking for a fur-ever home. He’s a handsome hunk of fluff. Oreo does have anxiety indoors, so he would love a family that would take him outside on leash. He is also very chatty.

Apply to adopt Oreo today at Petfinder.

Purrseus, domestic shorthair

Purrseus is a charming male domestic shorthair cat being kept at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition.

Purrseus loves other cats. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Fear not: He is already house-trained.

Apply to adopt Purrseus today at Petfinder.

Kelly Jr Cp, domestic shorthair

Kelly Jr is a female domestic shorthair cat being kept at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition.

Kelly Jr loves other cats. She is looking for a dog-free household. San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition, however, recommends she be placed in a home without small children. Good news: She's already house-trained. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed.

Read more about Kelly Jr on Petfinder.

Stripe, American shorthair

Stripe is a sweet male American shorthair cat currently residing at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary.

Stripe loves other cats, dogs and kids. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Stripe is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

From Stripe's current caretaker:

Stripe is a male kitten named for the white stripe down his back. Stripe has become semi feral. He is still an indoor cat and uses the litter box, he just has no interest in being petted or picked up. If you want to keep pests away but not be pestered, Stripe is your guy! He is on the small side and will probably be a smaller cat. He loves treats and attention.

Read more about how to adopt Stripe on Petfinder.

Cooper, domestic

Cooper is a male domestic cat currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive!

He has been vaccinated.

From Cooper's current caretaker:

Cooper just wants to be loved. He has scars in both of his eyes. Because of this, Cooper doesn't see well and needs an experienced cat owner to show him that everything will be okay. He's afraid of fast movement and terrified of neglect. He is not aggressive but will need time to warm up. He loves to be held and loves pets. Cooper must go to a home where he will be kept indoors.

Read more about Cooper on Petfinder.

Baloo, domestic shorthair

Baloo is a lovable male domestic shorthair cat currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive!

He's neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Here's what Baloo's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of him:

Baloo is a very sweet and independent cat. He is skittish when approached and needs some time to adjust to a home, but if you're on the couch he will come and cuddle with you. He's not aggressive and he's used to other cats and dogs. He's very playful and curious.

Apply to adopt Baloo today at Petfinder.

Christmas, domestic shorthair

Christmas is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition.

Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed.

Here's more from Christmas:

My name is Christmas! I'm 7 months old and still very much a kitten, but with better manners. I love chaser toys on strings and will walk around the house with them. I like to snuggle with my people and purr. I have the cutest pink pads and pink nose you've ever seen! I'm great with children and I get along with other cats.

Apply to adopt Christmas today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.