What apartments will $1,100 rent you in Alamo Farmsteads, right now?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Alamo Farmsteads is currently hovering around $847.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6039 Whitby Road

Listed at $1,015/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6039 Whitby Road.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet and a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include additional storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

7820 Woodchase Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 7820 Woodchase Drive. It's listed for $1,025/month for its 840 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

6687 Prue Road

Here's a 960-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6687 Prue Road that's going for $1,025/month.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

6418 Eckhert Road

Check out this 872-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6418 Eckhert Road. It's listed for $1,069/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a $400 pet deposit.

