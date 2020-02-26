New York investors buy San Antonio mall worth $102M

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A group of three New York-based investors teamed up to buy South Park Mall, JLL Capital Markets confirmed Monday.

New York firms Mason Asset Management, Namdar Realty Group and CH Capital Group purchased the San Antonio mall as well as Westgate Mall in Amarillo.

The price of the 663,978-square-foot mall at the corner of I-35 and Southwest Military Drive was undisclosed. The property was assessed in 2019 for more than $102 million, according to the Bexar County Appraisal District. JLL Capital Markets is a division of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL).

