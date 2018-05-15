Local pub offering full British experience for royal wedding

SAN ANTONIO - All eyes across the globe are focused on the impending royal wedding and even here in South Texas people have opportunities to get in touch with their British roots.

The Lion & Rose restaurant and pub in San Antonio daily provides hoppy British beers like Boddingtons as well as offering patrons plenty of hearty British comfort food, like Shepard’s Pie.

The Lion and Rose on the day of the royal wedding is opening an hour early at 10 a.m. and will celebrate with tiaras and drink specials.

Guests who'd like to attend can enjoy the festivities at their La Cantera Parkway location. You can visit their website by clicking here.

