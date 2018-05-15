How to watch the Royal Wedding and GMSA on Saturday, May 19

SAN ANTONIO - Put the kettle on for a cuppa and fasten your fascinator, the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Megan Markle is all set for Saturday!

The couple will say "I do" at St. George's Chapel on May 19 in Windsor, England, six months after the 33-year-old royal popped the question.

How to watch the Royal Wedding: You can see live coverage of the Royal Wedding from ABC News on KSAT 12 from 4 a.m.–9 a.m. Central time.

How to watch Good Morning San Antonio: We will also have local news from 6 a.m.–7 a.m. and 8 a.m.–9 a.m. streaming on our KSAT News app, on KSAT.com and on the streaming device of your choice -- Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc. -- under on KSAT's "San Antonio TV" app.

At 9 a.m., our newscast will broadcast on-air as well as on the digital platforms.

The Royal Wedding Timetable

Guests will arrive at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

At 5:30 a.m., the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, will arrive to the church by foot after spending the night at Windsor Castle. Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, will arrive by car from another facility where they will sleep at the night before the wedding. Media cameras are expected to follow Markle from her overnight venue to the chapel.

At 6 a.m., the church service will begin at St. George’s Chapel. The service is expected to last an hour.

At 7 a.m., onlookers will get their first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple embarks around Windsor in a carriage to greet well-wishers, who hope to catch a glimpse of the couple sharing a kiss.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not pose on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony. Since Windsor Castle does not have a balcony, Prince Harry and his bride will not pose after the ceremony.

The couple will then return to Windsor Castle for their reception. They will also reportedly spend the night there.

Local pub offering full British experience for royal wedding

