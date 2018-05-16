What will Meghan Markle's wedding dress look like? Local bridal shop speculates

SAN ANTONIO - It’s probably the biggest speculation surrounding the royal wedding. It even has some of our local wedding dress boutiques tossing their best guess in the fascinator.

KSAT’s Sarah Acosta went to Olivia Grace Bridal, where the owner gave her predictions of what Meghan Markle will wear using Sarah as the dress model.

Here are the looks broken down:

Look 1

The first look is a fit-and-flare gown from designer Justin Alexander, with beautiful lace sleeves and a fitted bodice.

“We felt like Meghan Markle is someone who goes with tradition, hence the long sleeves. But also push the boundaries a little bit,” said Razil Owen, owner of Olivia Grace Bridal.

Look 2

The second is an A-line, cap-sleeve dress from designer Anne Barge, with a cathedral-length veil, lined with lace for tradition.

“A cap sleeve is part of the predictions in the way that she’s going to maybe have a little bit of twist on that royal wedding,” said Owen.

(Fun fact: Markle also wore an Anne Barge dress in her wedding on "Suits.")

Look 3

This is another Justin Alexander design- a traditional ballgown with clean lines and a long train.

“Off the shoulder but yet she’s completely covered,” said Owen.

What about the bouquet?

Local florist, Honey Petals, designed this bridal bouquet incorporating Markle's favorite flower- the white peony, with some lily of the valley and a sprig of myrtle to keep with royal tradition.

