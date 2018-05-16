Find your fascinator in time for the royal wedding

Americans became fascinated with the fascinator during the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The English step out in their best hats, or fascinators, for the royal events, much like we wear our best cowboy hats for the rodeo or sombreros for Fiesta.

So with another royal wedding coming up, where can we find hats or fascinators in South Texas?

READ MORE ABOUT THE ROYAL WEDDING

We found a large collection at Alamo Antique Mall, in downtown San Antonio.

Manager Linda Wickwire says back in the day, you wouldn’t leave the house without your hat and gloves.

Wickwire says because the British still have royalty, they have stuck to that tradition. She says at the royal wedding we can expect to see a lot of church or Sunday hats. These hats have lace and velvet and are ornate.

She doesn’ t believe that prim and proper traditional way of life will ever fade out in England because the queen wouldn’t allow for it.

RELATED: Local pub offering full British experience for royal wedding

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.