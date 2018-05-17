Where to watch royal 'I do's' on big screen

SAN ANTONIO - If you're reading this, you likely already know that the biggest wedding of the year -- that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- is coming up on Saturday. Since most of us can't make the trip across the pond, we are left to our own devices here.

Fortunately for you, there is a theater near our area showing the nuptials on the big screen.

Cinemark McCreless Market at 4224 S. New Braunfels Avenue: Click here for tickets.

For the royal super fan, there are a couple more showings, but you may want to carpool, because they're a bit farther of a drive.

Arbor @ Great Hill 8 at 9828 Great Hills Trail in Austin: Click here to get tickets. Tinseltown USA Pflugerville at 15436 FM 1825 in Pflugerville: Click here to get tickets.

All showings are at 10 a.m.

