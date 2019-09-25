Space walks and water tables: It’s all fun and games at children’s museum in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Hop, splash, crawl and dance your way to McKenna Children's Museum in New Braunfels -- the perfect family-friendly spot for kids to learn while they play.

The museum's exhibits encourage kids to use their senses, in addition to their imaginations.

Exhibits include the town square, kids clinic, amazing airways, tot spot, destination space, grocery store and more.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

There are also party packages for birthdays.