Jamie's Ranch provides fun for special kids, adults in Texas

Jaime's Ranch is a beautiful property in McCoy that offers a fun experience for kids and adults of all ages, including those with special needs.
The idea for the ranch was inspired by Jamie, the daughter of Roger and Sheri Mitzel, who died in 2009 from Batten disease. "She so loved it when her classmates would come out, and she could share her 'country place' … hence the name," Roger Mitzel said.
At Jaime's Ranch, guests can:
Pet and feed animals
Ride horses
Play outdoor games
Go on hayrides
Make arts and crafts
Make music
Dress up for photo ops
