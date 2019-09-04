Jamie's Ranch provides fun for special kids, adults in Texas

McCoy, Texas - "If you build it, they will come."

Jaime's Ranch is a beautiful property in McCoy that offers a fun experience for kids and adults of all ages, including those with special needs.

The idea for the ranch was inspired by Jamie, the daughter of Roger and Sheri Mitzel, who died in 2009 from Batten disease. "She so loved it when her classmates would come out, and she could share her 'country place' … hence the name," Roger Mitzel said.

At Jaime's Ranch, guests can:

Pet and feed animals

Ride horses

Play outdoor games

Go on hayrides

Make arts and crafts

Make music

Dress up for photo ops

If you're looking for more information about Jamie's Ranch, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.