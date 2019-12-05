70ºF

SA Live

You can see one of the largest nutcracker collections in the world in Seguin

Fiona heads to Pape’s Nutcracker Museum

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SEGUIN, Texas – Pape’s Nutcracker Museum in Seguin has a massive collection of nutcrackers you have to see to believe.

The collection includes approximately 8,000 nutcrackers from around the world.

Started in the early 1960s, the nutcracker collection has grown from overseas trips, rummage sales and even eBay.

Check out the collection in the video above.

Fun Fact: In Germany it’s considered good luck to have a nutcracker in your house!

