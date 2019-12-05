You can see one of the largest nutcracker collections in the world in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – Pape’s Nutcracker Museum in Seguin has a massive collection of nutcrackers you have to see to believe.

The collection includes approximately 8,000 nutcrackers from around the world.

Started in the early 1960s, the nutcracker collection has grown from overseas trips, rummage sales and even eBay.

Fun Fact: In Germany it’s considered good luck to have a nutcracker in your house!