Chili-fy your next get-together!

Multiple recipes based on chili

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – Diana Anderson, Chili Queen, of JD’s Chili Parlor has creative chili recipes for your next get-together. You can make meatballs, stuffed jalapeños, frito pie dishes, football bean dip and more!

For more information on JD’s Chili Parlor click here.

JD’s Chili Parlor is a part of H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best, and you can get their chili fixin’s at your local H-E-B. For more information on the Quest for Texas Best click here.

