84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

SA Live

Flower shop run by mother and daughter

The feel good story we all need

Nicole Mattox

Tags: San Antonio, SA Live, flowers, floral shop, Mother's day

SAN ANTONIO – The Floral Basket creates beauty with their flowers, but this story goes beyond what you can see. Their relationship blossomed out of a dark moment in both of their lives. Watch the video above to see this amazing story.

If you are looking to get flowers for Mother’s Day, or just to brighten your house, you can get 10% off today if you use the code “SA LIVE.” Head to their website to order.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.