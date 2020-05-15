What is ‘As seen on SA Live’?

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve ever watched SA Live, you’ve probably heard Mike and Fiona saying this, “For more information, visit our website, salive.com, and click on the ‘as seen on SA Live’ tab.”

Ok, so what does that mean for you?

The SA Live tab is a collection curated by the SA Live cast so you can find links to businesses featured on the show, a rundown of some of the fun content coming up on today’s show and links to fun crafting, fashion, cocktail or food ideas we have featured or plan to feature on the show.

If you can’t find the article, chances are you can find it here under As seen on SA Live!

For additional content, fun and creative ideas, follow our social media pages:

Instagram: @SALiveKSAT

Facebook: SA Live KSAT

Twitter: @SALiveKSAT

And if there’s anything you want to see on the show or if you’d like to be featured on the show, shoot us an email at salive@ksat.com. Thanks for watching us celebrate San Antonio!