As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Supporting our local community, plant-based burgers, a handy tip from Mike, fresh peach salad
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, eat healthy with plant-based burgers! Before the Butcher grills up a few options for us.
Plus, egg-cellent salads you won’t find anywhere but Whiskey Cake. How a little bacon and Scotch egg action amp up your egg salad. But why stop there? The folks at Fischer & Wieser share a fresh peach salad recipe you won’t want to skip out on - and the peach sangria to go with it!
Need to get out of the house? Perfect your running for a day ahead of National Running Day with JC Ultimate Training, or get out to these five spots for hiking around town:
- Cibolo Nature Center & Farm
- O.P. Schnabel Park
- Friedrich Wilderness Park
- Denman Estate Park
- Crownridge Canyon Park
Bonus: Gear up with Moontrail Hiking
Handy Mike is back with a tip for gardeners, and we’re shining a spotlight on black business owners! Check out the deals at these locally-owned businesses: Mark’s Outing, Organically Bath & Beauty and Southern Roots Vegan Bakery.
SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.
