Area senior activity center offering free virtual classes

SAN ANTONIO – Now that the state and city are easing restrictions following the issuance of a stay at home order, there are plenty of people who are eager to enjoy getting back to normal routines.

For some seniors, that may mean getting back to places they can mingle with their friends.

While many care centers remain temporarily closed, Conviva Care Centers, which promotes health and wellness to seniors 55 and older in the local community, will slowly be opening up in the near future.

To help seniors stay active, Conviva Activity Centers have virtual activities accessible online that include exercise tutorials, arts and crafts tips and how-to videos.

Doctors at the center also have been creating educational and informative videos for seniors to be up to date on all things concerning COVID-19.

“While we have been closed, our activity coordinators have been reaching out daily to our seniors via texting, phone calls and sending virtual 'we miss you’ cards," said Cynthia Parkinson, regional director for Conviva Care Centers. "The seniors do appreciate this very much.”

For five years, the center has partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank by allowing its San Antonio activity centers to be Project HOPE distribution sites. The program provides senior citizens who live on a fixed income with groceries on a monthly basis.

Each month, activity coordinators give out 50 pounds of food to 400 seniors. That’s about 19,500 pounds of food that is distributed monthly to seniors with food insecurity.

If you are interested in applying for Project HOPE, Conviva Activity Centers has staff members who can help seniors with the application process.

To apply for Project HOPE, individuals must be 60 or older and will need to provide a valid ID, proof of address and proof of income.

“A lot of times we can get them on the food participation list for the month,” Parkinson said.