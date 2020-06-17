Kid recipe: Ribs + chicken with ‘awesome sauce’ for Dad

SAN ANTONIO – Fire up the grill and get your kids outside - it’s time for a grilling lesson with Dad!

Junior chef Molly O’Connell’s dad and stepdad gave her a 101 on grilling for Father’s Day. They taught her how to make pork ribs and chicken with awesome sauce. The best part - you can make them all with things you already have at home.

Now she’s sharing the recipes with you. Watch the video above for a how-to and check out the recipes below if you want to try this at home with your kids.

Pork ribs with BBQ sauce

Serves 4

Grilled by junior chef Molly O'Connell and her stepdad, T. Justin Schneider. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

1 large rack of pork St. Louis spare ribs, cut into two

1-2 tablespoons salt

2 teaspoons pepper

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

Barbecue sauce (can be store-bought or homemade)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300°F. Dry the ribs with a paper towel. Mix the salt, pepper and paprika until well combined. Rub the ribs generously with the seasoning mixture.

Bake the ribs in the oven for 2 hours.

Baste the ribs with barbecue sauce. Grill on medium high heat for 8 minutes, bone down with the lid closed. Flip the ribs, baste again and grill for 5 more minutes. Flip the ribs and baste them again. Set ribs on the warmer, close the lid and let rest for 5 minutes. Take the ribs off the grill and let them rest for another 5 minutes and dig in!

Grilled chicken with ‘awesome sauce'

Serves 4

Grilled by junior chef Molly O'Connell and her dad, Ryan O'Connell. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

2-4 chicken breast, fat trimmed off

1/3 cup teriyaki sauce

1/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot or wing sauce

1/3 cup honey mustard dressing

Directions:

Place raw chicken in a large, plastic freezer bag.

Add teriyaki sauce, Frank’s and honey mustard dressing to bowl. Stir until well combined. Add sauce to freezer bag and massage the bag to make sure chicken is coated completely.

Marinate in the refrigerator overnight or for at least 2 hours.

Coat the chicken in more sauce and grill on medium high heat for 7 minutes on the first side; don’t close the grill lid. Flip the chicken and baste with marinade. Grill for 7 more minutes. Flip the chicken again and grill until it reaches 160°F when checked with a thermometer.

Slice and enjoy!

Other recipes by junior chef Molly:

- Cake pops for grads & patriotic holidays

- Mini chicken on a stick & easy paletas

- Mini peach & blackberry pies for spring & summer

- Apple pie stuffed French toast