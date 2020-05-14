Kid recipe: Mini peach + blackberry pies

Published: May 14, 2020, 11:08 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 11:52 am

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the beginning of peach season in Texas, so whip out those rolling pins because it’s time to bake some pie!

Junior chef Molly O’Connell is “rolling out” a quick and easy mini peach and blackberry pie recipe today on SA Live. Check out the recipe below and watch the video above for a how-to.

Mini peach + blackberry pies

Yields 4 mini pies

Ingredients:

• 2 ripe peaches, diced

• 1 cup fresh blackberries

• 2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons peach jam (Molly suggests you try fellow junior chef Neko Masi’s spicy peach & habanero jam)

• 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

• Pinch of salt

• 1 puff pastry sheet, thawed

• 1 egg

• 1 tablespoon milk or buttermilk

For crumble (optional):

• 3 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1/3 cup flour

• 1/3 cup brown sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

In a large bowl, add peaches, blackberries, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, jam and salt. Stir until well combined.

Sprinkle flour on each side of puff pastry sheet and spread onto a clean surface. Use rolling pin to flatten the pastry sheet a bit.

Use a small bowl, upside-down, to cut out four circles in the pastry sheet. You can use the extra dough for the tops of the mini pies as a simple cover or latticed cover.

Place the pastry dough circles in the cups of a large or regular sized muffin tin or tart tin. Spoon the fruit filling into each dough cup and top with lattice (see video above) or crumble.

To prepare the crumble, combine flour and brown sugar with a fork, then add melted butter and stir with fork until you see even clumps.

Bake mini pies for 20-25 minutes, or until golden. Enjoy plain or topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.*

*Molly loves whipped cream on everything, so she suggests topping with homemade whipped cream.

