Kid recipe: Easy French appetizer

SAN ANTONIO – Well, that trip to Paris may be off, but you can still enjoy the taste of France from your kitchen.

Junior chef Molly O’Connell shares an easy appetizer that’s gooey, cheesy and goes great with jam. Brie en croute only requires three, easy-to-find ingredients and will transport you to the land of buttery fare and creamy cheese.

Brie en croute

Serves 8

Ingredients:

• Frozen pastry dough sheets

• Small wheel of double or triple cream brie

• 1 egg

• 1 tablespoon water

Directions:

Thaw pastry dough sheets. Preheat oven to 400°F.

Whisk egg and add water for egg wash. Set aside.

Cut pastry dough into quarters (should make eight squares). Cut brie into 1- to 2-inch cubes. Place cube of cheese in center of each dough square. Brush the outside edges of the dough with egg wash. Pinch the corners of the dough together so the dough encloses the cheese. Pinch the edges of the dough together to make a tight seal.

Place each bundle of brie and dough on a baking pan lined with parchment paper. Coat each bundle with egg wash. Bake for 15 minutes until golden.

Enjoy with your favorite jam or preserves. Bon appétit!

*Molly suggests blackberry preserves, but brie en croute is also great with raspberry, strawberry or apricot jam. If you want a more savory option, they’re tasty all by themselves or with a slice of ham inside.

