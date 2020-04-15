Kid recipe: Chocolate crepes a la Molly

SAN ANTONIO – Fifth-grader Molly O’Connell whisks our taste buds to France with her recipe for chocolate crepes. They’re easy to make and don’t use a lot of ingredients.

Watch the video for Molly’s handy tip for homemade whipped cream!

Chocolate crepes a la Molly

Serves 2

Ingredients:

• 6 tablespoons all purpose flour

• 3 tablespoons milk

• 3 tablespoons water

• 1/2 tablespoon sugar (use 1 tablespoon to make it a little sweeter)

• 1 tablespoon melted butter

• 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

• 1 egg

• Sliced strawberries

For whipped cream:

• 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1/2 tablespoon sugar (powdered or granulated)

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Put a non-stick pan on the stove and set the heat to medium low.

Mix flour, water and milk in a medium sized bowl. Add sugar and whisk until incorporated. Add egg, butter and cocoa powder and whisk until smooth.

Spoon two tablespoons of batter into the pan to form a circle. Tilt the pan to spread the batter to form a thin layer. Cook for 20 seconds, flip, then cook for 15 more seconds. Remove crepe from pan and set onto plate.

Molly’s whipped cream tip: In a mason jar, pour heavy whipping cream, sugar and vanilla. Tightly seal and shake until the cream doesn’t make a sound. Et voila! You have your own homemade whipped cream!

Spoon a couple of tablespoons of whipped cream into your crepe, top with sliced strawberries and fold the sides over in thirds. Bon appetit!

Related:

- Kid recipe: Easy French appetizer

- Kid recipe: Microwave mug cakes from scratch

- Kid recipe: ‘Amped up’ ramen