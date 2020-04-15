Kid recipe: Chocolate crepes a la Molly
Plus, handy tip for homemade whipped cream
SAN ANTONIO – Fifth-grader Molly O’Connell whisks our taste buds to France with her recipe for chocolate crepes. They’re easy to make and don’t use a lot of ingredients.
Watch the video for Molly’s handy tip for homemade whipped cream!
Chocolate crepes a la Molly
Serves 2
Ingredients:
• 6 tablespoons all purpose flour
• 3 tablespoons milk
• 3 tablespoons water
• 1/2 tablespoon sugar (use 1 tablespoon to make it a little sweeter)
• 1 tablespoon melted butter
• 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
• 1 egg
• Sliced strawberries
For whipped cream:
• 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
• 1/2 tablespoon sugar (powdered or granulated)
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
Put a non-stick pan on the stove and set the heat to medium low.
Mix flour, water and milk in a medium sized bowl. Add sugar and whisk until incorporated. Add egg, butter and cocoa powder and whisk until smooth.
Spoon two tablespoons of batter into the pan to form a circle. Tilt the pan to spread the batter to form a thin layer. Cook for 20 seconds, flip, then cook for 15 more seconds. Remove crepe from pan and set onto plate.
Molly’s whipped cream tip: In a mason jar, pour heavy whipping cream, sugar and vanilla. Tightly seal and shake until the cream doesn’t make a sound. Et voila! You have your own homemade whipped cream!
Spoon a couple of tablespoons of whipped cream into your crepe, top with sliced strawberries and fold the sides over in thirds. Bon appetit!
