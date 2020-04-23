Kid recipe: DIY Fiesta favorites

SAN ANTONIO – Missing chicken on a stick? How about corn in a cup? Junior chef Molly O’Connell has you covered with these tasty recipes.

Mini chicken on a stick

Ingredients:

• Frozen chicken nuggets

• Small pickles

• Nacho jalapenos

• Whole rib of celery

• Toothpicks

Directions:

Bake the chicken as directed on package. Skewer each nugget on a toothpick, top with pickle or jalapeno. Poke toothpicks into a rib of celery. It has its own little holder!

Corn on a cob in a cup

Ingredients:

• Corn on the cob

• 1 tablespoon cream cheese for each ear of corn (mayo or sour cream will work, too)

• 1 tablespoon butter for each ear of corn

• Cotija cheese crumbles

• Lime wedges

• Tajin

Directions:

Cut the ends of the corn on the cob, cut into two mini cobs and bake the corn at 425°F for 7 minutes.

Mix the cream cheese and butter together.

Place each corn cob in its own cup, top with cream cheese mixture, sprinkle on Cotija cheese and Tajin, then garnish the cup with a lime wedge.

Lime paletas

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup lime juice

• 1/2 cup sparkling water

• 1/4 cup sugar

Directions:

Blend ingredients in blender. Add to popsicle cups. Place in freezer overnight. Chill out and enjoy!