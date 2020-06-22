Local artist turns pet photos into custom paintings

SAN ANTONIO – Mónica Zamarripa is a compliance officer by day and an artist at heart.

She uses inspiration from her late mother, Ofelia, to create Ofie’s Custom Art.

“I just posted a portrait and people started reaching out with their requests and it just went from there,” Zamarripa said.

Now, her business has turned into mostly pet portraits.

“Whether it’s a dog that has passed away or just a pet you love, I can turn it into art,” Zamarripa says.

