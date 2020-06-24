Show your Pride: Fashion, fun, & something for the pets

SAN ANTONIO – June is Pride month! If you need some new rainbow gear or are looking for great ways to give back to LGBT causes - there’s a lot of companies you can turn to.
Rainbow Gear Head-to-Toe:
Sunglasses* - Goodr wants to be clear: Pride is a year-round celebration. Celebrate with these prideful purple shades with a rainbow pattern and violet reflective lenses. In support of @lalgbtcenter.
- Target’s Love is Love Tee keeps your Pride look simple, powerful and straight to the point with the Pride Gender Love is Love tee. Target has an entire collection featured here and a multi-year partnership with GLSEN.
- ASOS teamed up with GLAAD for the fourth year in a row on a pride collection with 100% of net profit being donated to GLAAD. The collection was designed as an opportunity to raise awareness of the important work GLAAD has been doing for 35 years for the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s collection continues the message of UNITY that has been the foundation of the range since the first launch.
- Happy Socks makes it so you can always walk with PRIDE. For the second year in a row, Happy Socks and The Phluid Project are teaming up on a collaboration for Pride with 10% of net sales being donated to The Trevor Project. Pride styles will be available year-round. The collection includes six new designs featuring tie-dye, printed motifs, fringe and more.
- Converse has a variety of options - and in past years, they’ve donated more than $1 million in support of local and global LGBTQIA+ organizations. This year, the brand selected four major organizations working to empower the community and advocate for their rights to benefit from the 2020 Pride Collection: It Gets Better Project, Ali Forney Center, BAGLY and OUT MetroWest. Inspire to share stories remind the next gen it will get better - to helping the LGBTQ youth population
- UGG - disco checker slide. To complement the capsule collection, UGG is donating $125,000 to GLAAD — a nonprofit accelerating acceptance and advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ Community.
- KIND PRIDE returns as part of a multi-year program to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND is donating 100 percent of net sales (up to $50,000) of the Pride Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bar sales to the Ali Forney Center, an organization that works to protect homeless LGBTQ+ youths.
Pride at Home:
- Have a bake off - make a rainbow cake and celebrate with Wilton® Easy Layers! Cake Pan Set or pick Sweetshop’s Tie Dye Cake Mix
- Create a cozy space with this Rainbow Hideaway Canopy and read a book with your family to understand and celebrate Sparkle Boy, Pink is For Boys, Julian is a Mermaid or Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag
- Decorate your Yard - whether you chalk the walk, use window clings or make a splash with a giant rainbow sprinkler that you and your neighbors can run through - you’ll have fun celebrating PRIDE. Options for sprinklers include the Target Rainbow Sprinkler, or on Amazon Rainbow Sprinkler, You can also set up a Giant Jumbling Tower Game and challenge your family and friends to a game.
Prideful Pets:
- Pride Rainbow 2" Tennis Ball Dog Toy - Get your pup out in the yard and enjoy some play time
- Pride Flag Plush Dog Toy - Petco’s The Bond & Co. Pride Rainbow Flag Plush Dog Toy waves your pup’s right to play in celebration of universal love. Lined with an exciting crinkly lining, this boisterous banner doubles as a cuddle buddy for your pup thanks to its snuggly plush that’ll embrace them in all the colors of the rainbow.
- You are Loved Pride Narwhal - PetSmart believes in unconditional love for everyone, and celebrates LGBTQ Pride with the You Are Loved collection. Your pet can show their Pride with fashion, accessories, and toys that are perfect for a parade or any day you want to celebrate. No matter who you love, you'll love this collection.
- You Are Loved PetSmart Pride Rainbow Dog Toy - PetSmart believes in unconditional love for everyone, and celebrates LGBTQ Pride with the You Are Loved collection. Your pet can show their Pride with fashion, accessories, and toys that are perfect for a parade or any day you want to celebrate. No matter who you love, you’ll love this collection.