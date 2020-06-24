The must-have summer essentials for your dog

SAN ANTONIO – First stop is Pawsitively Sweet Bakery & Boutique located at 5501 Blanco Rd. The shop pretty much has everything - toys, clothes, skin care, and their homemade treats and dog food. Their treats are all manufactured here in San Antonio. They’re all natural and limited ingredient.

Here’s some of what they have for summer:

Portable water bowls, Water bottles that double as a serving bowl, dog goggles that protect against UV rays and will stay on your dog, a touch activated cooling pad - simple sit and cool. It’s great to protect from hot asphalt and pavement. Cooling bandanas - soak it in water and the bandana will retain the water and help keep your pet cool. A survival pack that has a little bit of everything you need when you hit the road with your pet. A paw balm that will protect paws from hot ground or help repair after a long walk. Bug spray that’s all natural. It will keep away the mosquitos but is safe enough for your dog to lick and a Lavender/Peppermint Shampoo for when they get stinky.

Second Stop is Pawsicles - popsicles for your fur babies. Owner Stephanie Duncan hand-makes all these organic treats at home and delivers right to your door. Flavors include, strawberry, watermelon, brand-new carrot, orange-coconut, blueberry, and every dogs favorite peanut butter - chicken broth. You can order on their website or direct message on instagram.

Now you and your dogs are ready for summer fun and adventure. Stay cool out there.

