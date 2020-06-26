Taste the rainbow

SAN ANTONIO – All are welcome! Panifico Bake Shop has been serving on the west side of San Antonio for 15 years. From the beginning, co-owners Edna Miggins and her husband have always wanted to stand out from the pack. Whether it’s their delicious bake goods and pan dulces or their welcoming atmosphere, you quickly realize this bake shop is something special.

Every holiday, they go big at Panifico Bake shop, so they couldn’t let Pride month go by without a dose of rainbow goodies. It all started with their simple rainbow donuts, chocolate glaze donuts with a rainbow design on top. They went bigger with rainbow polvorones. The typical mexican cookie is elevated with multiple colors and a symbolic triangle design. This year once again they go over-the-top with rainbow cheesecake - 6 colors, 1 cheesecake. It’s certainly not easy but their veteran pastry cook gets it done in a snap.

They have recently reopened the shop since going to only curbside and to-go orders, but they do ask you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Check out their instagram, you will stop every time you swipe to their account.

More ways to celebrate Pride month here