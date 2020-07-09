80’s star & hometown actors featured in San Antonio-made movie

SAN ANTONIO – The style, the angst, the hair... the 80′s is alive and well in San Antonio. The new film “Teenage Girl: First Wheels” might have been set decades in the past, but it proves that the San Antonio of today can match any Hollywood production. It stars nearly an entire cast of local actors. With of course, the exception of 80′s icon Corey Feldman who is immediately recognizable. Another face you might recognize, KSAT 12 weather man and SA Live host Mike Osterhage, playing a no-nonsense high school principal.

The film is about Alex, a nerdy high school teen who along with her band-geek friend Claire go on a joy ride in her brother’s 1966 Mustang, when her family goes out of town, in hopes of appearing cool and impressing her high school crush.

Mutt Productions has done a lot to support the Alamo City, if you’d like to support the film check out their facebook page to see how you watch.