Learn “paw-some” tips from celebrity dog trainer for free

SAN ANTONIO – Nicole Ellis is known as a pet lifestyle expert. Her two dogs, Maggie and Rossi, are animal actors and she’s all about sharing her skills.

“Any dog can do it, my dogs are shelter dogs,” Ellis said.

The Rover.com’s Dog People Panelist is also a certified professional trainer, and co-author of Working Like a Dog.

She offers a two-part dog training series Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16 on varsitytutors.com.

“Now is the best time to work with your dogs, since we are all home,” Ellis said. “And get the kids involved, it will help their bond with their animals.”

For more on Rover.com click here and for more on Nicole Ellis, click here.