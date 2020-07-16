Family brings a taste of Philly to South Texas with their homemade desserts

BOERNE – If you’re looking for a family stop to get something sweet or something salty, Salty & Sweet in Boerne is all that and more.

“We’re located in the center of town,” Co-Owner of Salty & Sweet Tina Cleary said. “People love it, they say the candy takes them back to their childhood.”

Tina and Patrick Cleary and their three daughters, Bridget, Faith and Grace all work together to make homemade ice cream, pretzels, cookies and more.

“I’m always coming up with different flavors every week,” Cleary said.

The family moved to Texas from Philadelphia 8 years ago.

“We wanted to move to Boerne to raise our family,” Pat Cleary said. “Owning a candy shop is a dream for us.”

The signature ice cream is the avocado flavor.

“And we don’t add extra sugar to any of our ice cream,” Bridget Cleary said.

They also collect root beer from all over the country, so when you pick a float, you can select your favorite brand and top off any ice cream flavor you’d like.

“My wife and I research and we collect them from all over,” Pat said.

They also have all kinds of nostalgic candy that will take you back to your childhood. From moon pies to huge lollipops and more.

“We also can cater any event with customized popcorn flavors,” Tina said.

Everyone is required to wear a mask as they continue to practice safe social distancing.

“And we are cleaning everyday in here and we wear gloves and masks,” Tina said.

You can also purchase a family bucket for a movie night at home, full of candy, popcorn and other treats.

As for the pretzels, Pat Cleary learned the Philly way to bring that recipe to the Texas Hill Country.

“It’s truly a philly recipe,” Pat said. “We’ve even had a retired Philadelphia Eagle come in to grab a pretzel.”

The shop is located 123 Main St. in Boerne. Click here to follow them on social media.