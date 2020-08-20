Nonprofit hosts virtual event to raise money supporting all programs that benefit students with hearing impairment

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Did you know three out of every 1,000 babies are born deaf or hard of hearing in the U.S.? Those numbers are mirrored in our state statistics, as well, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD).

There’s a place kids with hearing impairment can go to get an education to meet their specific needs -- at Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children, a nonprofit organization in San Antonio.

At Sunshine Cottage, children with hearing loss become part of a community centered on enriching lives and improving listening, language and speech. Every child is embraced by the dedicated staff and provided with the necessary skills to learn in a rich auditory-oral environment.

The school schedules newborn babies who fail the hearing screen in the hospital as soon as possible since Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children has seven hearing-test booths and seven pediatric audiologists.

Students who are deaf and hard of hearing learn how to listen and talk through their hearing aids like their hearing peers.

Each classroom consists of typical hearing students learning with students who are deaf or hard of hearing. At least 200 families are serviced each year.

Due to COVID-19, the school will be hosting its first Virtual Legacy Luncheon this year online. It’s set for noon Oct. 13.

Legacy Luncheon is an annual event where the funds raised go toward supporting all programs at Sunshine Cottage.

“A virtual event allows you to support our school from the safety and comfort of your home or office,” a representative for the school said. “Instead of joining us for a traditional lunch, sponsorship will include an exciting new feature. Legacy-in-a-Box will contain various treats and surprises, including a Sunshine Cottage mug, cap, sunglasses, and much more, as a thank-you for your support.”