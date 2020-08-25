Morgan Wonderland’s mascot has a very important message for people of all ages

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first fully inclusive, ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park may be closed due to the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the park from sharing its mission of inclusion, friendship and kindness.

Morgan’s Wonderland mascot Professor Flutterwing, portrayed by Schedel Luitjen, along with his colleague Dr. Kindly, shared ways in which everyone -- all ages and abilities -- can be ambassadors of kindness.

“I study kindness in the world in human beings or in creatures in the animal kingdom,” Luitjen said. “I do this with the help of my lab partner Dr. Kindly.”

Flutterwing encourages the community to be kind to each other online, on social media and on virtual meetings for work or school.

“The wonderful thing about kindness is you can be kind no matter where you are, whether you are at home, abroad or in space,” Flutterwing said. “Kindness works everywhere. You can be kind online.”

In addition to Zoom meetups, all ages and all abilities can enjoy entertaining and educational videos about inclusion and friendship through the Morgan’s Wonderland YouTube channel.