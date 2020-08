SAN ANTONIO – A guayabera for your pup? How abou trendy bling for your fur baby? Count us in!

South Side boutique Poodle in Pink is a one-stop shop where dog owners can browse the latest fashion trends for their four-legged friends. From high fashion couture for dogs to matching owner-and-pup t-shirts, this boutique has it all.

Check out the video above for more. You’ll even see some pups strike poses on the runway to model more of what the store has to offer.