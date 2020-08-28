Looking for a new eatery? This Southtown restaurant offers events to stay connected

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Just because it’s healthy doesn’t mean food can’t be tasty.

The City of San Antonio Metro Health’s ¡Por Vida! program and Culinaria are teaming up to highlight several spots in the city where you can load up on healthy, delicious options.

“It gives us the opportunity to work with restaurants and businesses to really highlight their healthy menu items and encourage the community to dine at these establishments,” said Arisa Larios, a registered dietician at Metro Health.

In this feature, ¡Por Vida! is spotlighting local favorite The Good Kind at 1127 S. Saint Mary’s Street in Southtown.

The restaurant takes pride in using local ingredients with a twist to create unique dishes.

“I’ve really tried to create a menu that is releasing that stigma of what healthy food is,” said Tim McDiarmid, owner of The Good Kind. “We have burgers, but it’s grass-fed beef. We do cauliflower wings instead of regular wings. We are using comfort foods, and kind of putting a spin and using just better ingredients.”

Menu items include charcuterie cheese board with preserves, noodle salad, panini’s, burritos, grilled corn in a cup, Asian sticky wings, smoothies, cocktails, beer and wine.

The Good Kind has also started a nonprofit, Be the Good Kind, that helps feed frontline workers.

If you are trying to stay socially connected with the community, the restaurant has an acre of open space outside and hosts outdoor movie events, fitness classes in the morning, DJs perform on select nights and there are socially distanced speed dating opportunities.

For the full list of restaurants in the ¡Por Vida! program, click here.

“If you dine at some of our partners, you’ll get the opportunity to see these unique, tasty, delicious dishes that hopefully inspire you to eat healthy when you dine out, and maybe inspire you to cook healthy at home,” Larios said.